Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: LASM’s gala, live music and more

Attend a gala Friday

Get your glam on, Friday, Oct. 10, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s annual gala.

With the theme “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” the event welcomes patrons to step back in time for a 1920s soiree. The night features a silent auction, grand raffle, an open bar, bites and a DJ. All proceeds will go to LASM. Attendees are encouraged to wear cocktail or costume attire.

The gala is from 7 to 11 p.m. LASM is at 100 S. River Rd. Tickets start at $150. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Dance to some country Friday

Stop by Beauvoir Park, Friday, Oct. 10, to see Ben Bell & The Stardust Boys live.

As a resident band at The Brakes Bar, Ben Bell & The Stardust Boys have curated a unique sound that falls into the subgenre of Western rockabilly, with an upright bass, fiddle and acoustic guitar. They will be performing along with Spoonfed Jr. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and drinks.

The show is from 7 to 9 p.m. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Dr. There is no entry fee, but there is a suggested donation of $20. Find more information here.

Catch a concert Friday

Head to L’Auberge Casino Hotel, Friday, Oct. 10, for a concert from a rising country star.

Chase Matthews will take the stage this weekend. He’s known for songs like “Darlin'” and “County Line.”

The show is at 8 p.m. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Tickets start at $44. Find more information here.

Ride and groove Saturday

Cruise on over to the Boots & Roots Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 11.

Hosted by Levitt Amp- Scotlandville Saturday at Throw Dat Dirt ATV Park, the festival features music from Kenny Neal, food, kids’ activities, mini all-terrain vehicle rides and more. Attendees are invited to bring their own ATVs to ride around the park. Visitors are also recommended to bring their own chairs, tents, blankets and boots.

The festival is from 3 to 8 p.m. Throw Dat Dirt ATV Park is at 11890 Gibbens Rd. General admission is free, but visitors must pay $20 to bring their own ATVs to the park. Find more information here.