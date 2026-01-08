Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Free Pilates, Mardi Gras crafts, a rock symphony performance and more

Celebrate a local bakery Friday

Honey Bee Baking Co. is celebrating a grand re-opening and its first year with a brick-and-mortar storefront on Friday, Jan. 9.

The Port Allen bakery’s doors are back open with a celebration complete with artisan coffee drinks from Manna Coffee and jambalaya samples from You Fork’n Right. Honey Bee Baking Co. owner Kait Culy will provide all the sweets for purchase.

The Grand Re-Opening and One Year Celebration is from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or until sellout. Honey Bee Baking Co. is at 4169 Hwy. 1 S, Port Allen. Find more information here.

Get Mardi Gras ready Saturday

Stop by the LSU Glassell Gallery, Saturday, Jan. 10, for a Route Ready Pop-up Workshop.

Bring your kids out to use a laser cutter to make custom masks, doubloons and parade signs. The event is for kids ages six and up. It is a come-and-go event.

The free workshop is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The LSU Glassell Gallery is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Take a free Pilates class Saturday

Ever wanted to try out Pilates? Take a chance Saturday, Jan. 10, at Dick’s House of Sport.

The free class offers an instruction before store hours in partnership with Evolve Studio. Participants will get an in-store coupon and a VIP shopping experience. Attendees are required to bring their own mats.

The free class is from 9 to 10 a.m. Dick’s House of Sport is at 6501 Bluebonnet Blvd. Spots are limited; sign up here.

Listen to the symphony with a twist Saturday

Get the true rock-and-roll experience, Saturday, Jan. 10, with the Black Jacket Symphony at the River Center Theater.

Listen to the symphony’s recreation of Pink Floyd’s album The Dark Side of the Moon, in its entirety. After the album performance, the group will also have a full set of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. in the River Center Theater at 220 St. Louis St. Tickets start at $45. Find more information and purchase tickets here.