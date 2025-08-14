Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: film showings, zine making and more

Catch a film Friday and Sunday

See Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix and more stars on the big screen this Friday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and Aug. 17, at the Manship Theatre.

Western drama Eddington follows a conflict between a small-town sheriff and the mayor in Eddington, New Mexico. The rated-R movie directed and written by Ari Aster stars Luke Grimes, Austin Butler and Emma Stone, among others.

The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $11.50 and can be purchased here.

Perk up Perkins Road Saturday

Stop by Perkins Road between Hollydale and Cedardale avenues, Saturday, Aug. 16, for Perk Up Perkins Demo Day.

This event is part of a grassroots initiative aimed at making Perkins Road a safer and more walkable area. The day will feature demonstrations of a planned crosswalk and fun family activities like a community cleanup, free Gail’s Fine Ice Cream kiddie cones, live music and more.

The free community event is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Perkins Road between Hollydale and Cedardale avenues. Find more information and a schedule of events here, and read 225‘s preview of the event here.

Experience a ‘Love Affair’ Saturday

Enjoy hot music and cool drinks, Saturday, Aug. 16, at Oxbow Rum Distillery.

The All White Summer’s Night Love Affair features live music and cocktails to benefit St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge. Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend and come dressed in white.

The event is from 7–9 p.m. Oxbow Rum Distillery is at 760 St. Phillip St. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

Do it yourself Saturday

Learn the art of making zines, Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Main Library at Goodwood.

Patrons can learn how to make their own zines, which are small, handmade books for art and stories. The zine-making will be guided by library staff, and materials are provided.

The free event is from 3-5 p.m. in room 102. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.