Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Festival of Lights, Santa in the Senate and more

Watch downtown light up for the holidays Friday

Welcome the holidays, Friday, Dec. 5, at the annual Festival of Lights.

Downtown’s North Boulevard will light up with half a million Christmas lights as part of the city tradition. Other elements of the fest include a 25-foot Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square, an arts market, live music, fireworks and more.

The festival is from 4 to 8 p.m. North Boulevard Town Square is at 200 North Blvd. Find more information here.

Meet Santa Friday

Make a family memory with Santa Claus, Friday, Dec. 5, at Santa in the Senate.

Hosted at the Old State Capitol, the event is an opportunity for families to have photos taken with Santa beneath the building’s iconic stained-glass windows. While there, attendees can make holiday crafts and watch a Christmas move in the House chamber.

The free event is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. Those attending are encouraged to register here.

Attend a Christmas pajama party Saturday

Stop by Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Saturday, Dec. 6, for the Holly Jolly PJ Party.

Spend the morning in a winter wonderland with a fuzzy sock skating rink, a faux snowball toss, letters to Santa, crafts and more. There will also be hot chocolate, doughnuts and omelets from the Louisiana Egg Association. Guests are encouraged to come in their pajamas and fuzzy socks, as no shoes are allowed in the skating rink.

The PJ party is from 9 to 11 a.m. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Dr. Tickets are $9 for members and $18 for non-members. Children under 2 years old get in free. Find more information and tickets here.

Celebrate Christmas with the sounds of Sinatra Saturday

Listen to Ned Fasullo & The Fabulous Big Band Orchestra, Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Holiday Sinatra show.

Benefiting the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the show will bring the holiday season alive with pieces from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald and more. Guests also have the option to upgrade their tickets to access a VIP pre-party with food and drinks.

The show is at 7 p.m. in the LSU Union Theater at Tower Dr. Tickets are $42.68, and the optional VIP add-on is $20 extra. Find more information and tickets here.

Listen to Louisiana culture Sunday

Celebrate the musical culture of the state, Sunday, Dec. 7, at the Louisiana Cultural Music & Arts Festival.

Hosted by the Sistars of Empowerment, the festival will showcase a variety of music with over 20 live performances, including genres like zydeco, blues, soul, country, gospel and more. The festival will also feature live art demonstrations, food tastings and food trucks, a kids’ creative zone, arts vendors and cultural storytelling.

The free festival will take place downtown at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Explore museums during First Free Sunday

Check out Baton Rouge history and art and skip the admission fees this Sunday, Dec. 7.

First Free Sunday is a recurring monthly event where select local museums, galleries and historic facilities open their doors for complimentary admission. Participating locations include Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, Capitol Park Museum, Magnolia Mound, LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion, Louisiana Art & Science Museum and the LSU Center for River Studies.

Opening and closing times vary among the different locations. Find times and more information here, and call ahead before attending.