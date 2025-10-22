Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Early Halloween happenings, a musical and more

Catch a live show this weekend

See Narnia live on stage, Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 23-25, at the Abundant Life Church.

Step into the world of the lion, the witch and the wardrobe with this classic musical. Sing along to songs like “Turkish Delight” and “Deep Magic” performed live under the stage lights.

Narnia is at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Abundant Life Church is at 206 Edgewood Dr., Denham Springs. Tickets are $19 for adults and $16 for children. Find more information and tickets here.

Celebrate Halloween early Friday

Stop by the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Friday, Oct. 24, for its Knock Knock! Boo’s There? Halloween event.

The annual event features games, face and pumpkin painting, a corn maze and STEM activities in the museum’s Haunted Makers Mansion. Costumes are highly encouraged.

Knock Knock! Boo’s There? is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Dr. Tickets are $9 for members and $18 for non-members. Find more information and tickets here.

Mix science and Halloween Saturday

Have a hands-on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

Halloween Day at the Museum features activities all over the museum, including candy-themed workshops, Halloween planetarium shows and more. The day will also have a special feature of The Astronomical World of Harry Potter in the planetarium with a wand-making station. Costumes are encouraged.

Halloween Day is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. LASM is at 100 S. River Rd. The activities are included with admission, which is free for members, $15 for adult non-members and $12 for children and seniors. Find more information on the schedule of events and purchase tickets here.

Attend an art market Sunday

Celebrate 20 years of the Shaw Center for the Arts, Sunday, Oct. 26, at Fall Fest for All.

Hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the festival features live music, food, a kid zone and an arts market. Shop from vendors selling handmade pottery, jewelry, paintings and more.

The free festival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Shaw Center is at 233 St. Ferdinand St. Find more information here.