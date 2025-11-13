Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Discovery Day, Time Warp’s Super Sale and more

Shop styles of the past Thursday through Sunday

Get a head start on holiday shopping with Time Warp Boutique‘s last Super Sale of the year, running Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 13-16.

Browse racks divided by styles and decades, all of which will be 15% to 75% off. Stock up on cold-weather must-haves or collect items to store in your closet for warmer seasons.

Time Warp is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vintage boutique is at 3001 Government St.

Go to Discovery Day Saturday

Stop by the Capitol Park Museum, Saturday, Nov. 15, for National Bison Day.

Learn about bison and their unique relationship with our state. The day will feature educational activities, a bison craft and discounted admission.

Discovery Day: National Bison Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. Tickets are $5 for adults, seniors, and students; admission is free for children six years or younger. Find more information here.

Celebrate International Games Day Saturday

Bring your family out to the Main Library at Goodwood, Saturday, Nov. 15, for Game On!

Game On! celebrates International Game Day with a day full of, you guessed it, games. Families are welcome to play board games, card games, life-sized games, video games and even try out virtual reality headsets.

The free event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Get your picture taken with Santa CAAWS Sunday

Support the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society by taking a pic with Santa CAAWS, Sunday, Nov. 16.

Bring your pets or your kids to get a picture with Santa. Visitors can purchase a digital package, print package, cards and more. All of the proceeds will go toward supporting CAAWS’ shelter cats and dogs.

Santa CAAWS is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the South Branch Library, at 2210 Glasgow Ave. Picture packages start at $35. Click here for pre-registration, which offers discounts on packages and early access.

See a film premiere Sunday

Be the first to see the new PBS documentary The American Revolution, Sunday, Nov. 16, at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting, the Old State Capitol and the Louisiana Chapter of America 250 invite visitors to watch the first episode of the new docu-series examining America’s founding and rebellion. Attendees will get a free Louisiana America 250 lapel pin, a tote bag and an LPB embossed notebook. Complimentary food and drink will be available.

The free premiere is from 6 to 8 p.m. with food served at 5:30. The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. Pre-register here.