Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Asian Mid-Autumn Festival, Billy Bob Thornton and more

Party at a children’s museum Friday

Support the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Friday, Oct. 3, for its annual Storybook Soiree.

This year’s grown-up fundraising gala takes on the theme of Greek mythology to benefit the various educational programs put on by the museum. The night features live music, bites from local chefs and restaurants, an open bar, a silent and live auction, Olympic games and more.

The gala is from 7 to 10 p.m. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Dr. Costumes are encouraged, and cocktail attire is also recommended. Single tickets are $100, and couples’ tickets are $175. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Solve a murder mystery Friday

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Shaw Center for the Arts, Friday, Oct.3, with a night of glitz, glamour, gambling and murder.

Participate in the Royale Casino Murder Mystery with high-stakes gambling and luxury, until a tragedy strikes the night. Small bites will be provided by Bacon & Fig, as well as a cash bar by Liquid Fix Mobile Bar.

The event is from 7 to 10 p.m. and the Shaw Center is at 100 Lafayette St.. Tickets are $65.87 and can be purchased here.

See Billy Bob Thornton Saturday

Spend the night out at L’Auberge Casino Hotel, Saturday, Oct. 4, and catch the award-winning actor and musician live.

Known for music like “The Wind” and “Lost Highway,” Thornton has also appeared in hit movies and TV shows such as Landman. He will be accompanied by The Box Masters.

The show starts at 8 p.m. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Tickets start at $75. Find tickets and more information here.

Celebrate Asian culture Saturday

Check out the Asian Mid-Autumn Festival, Saturday, Oct. 4, at BREC’s Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center.

In collaboration with Night Market BTR, the festival presents a variety of Asian cultures with music, crafts, games, activities and of course, food. With over 20 vendors, the festival will represent Vietnam, India, China, Thailand and Indonesia. Expect a live performance from Southern Lotus Lion Dance along with other artists.

The free festival is from 1 to 4 p.m. Independence Park is at 7800 Independence Blvd. Find more information and a schedule of events here.

Pick out a floating pumpkin Saturday

Check out a floating pumpkin patch, Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Pool School.

At the Pumpkin Pool-ooza, kids can swim in a heated indoor pool with floating pumpkins. Attendees can pick a pumpkin to take home, play games and do crafts. Lifeguards will be present.

The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. The Pool School is at 11314 Cloverland Ave. The cost is $30 per child. Find more information here.

Support local artists Saturday

Shop along Perkins Rowe, Saturday, Oct. 4, for its annual Arts Fest.

Featuring makers selling art, jewelry and more, the Arts Fest welcomes families to stop by. The day’s schedule also includes performances from the Florida Street Blowhards, Louisiane Vintage Dancers, 2 Domestic 1 Import and more.

The free event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Find more information and a full list of vendors here.

Step back into the past this weekend

Learn about 19th-century rural Louisiana, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4 and 5, at the LSU Rural Life Museum’s Harvest Days.

Families are invited to watch live demonstrations of artisans making food, weaving baskets, doing leather work and more. Attendees can also check out the museum’s grounds.

Harvest Days is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Admission is free for children aged 3 or younger, $10 for ages 4 to 11, and $12 for ages 12 and up. Find more information here.