Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Arbor Day, a king cake class and more

Make a king cake Friday

Stop by Eloise Market and Cakery, Friday, Jan.16, to make your own king cake.

Roll out the dough and add the cinnamon to make your very own Mardi Gras treat. While the cakes bake, participants can play a few rounds of bingo for a chance to snag some prizes.

The class is from 4 to 6 p.m. Eloise Market and Cakery is at 1940 Perkins Rd. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

Do some Mardi Gras crafts Saturday

Make your own Mardi Gras bead chandelier, Saturday, Jan 17, with Create Studios.

Get creative with some friends and create your own beginner-friendly chandelier from various Mardi Gras beads. The beads, wire, chandelier frame and light kit are included in the class, but if you’re looking to make something specific, you’re encouraged to bring your own beads.

The class is at 3 p.m., and Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St. You can bring your own beverage. Tickets are $64.80 for adults and $57.33 for seniors. Find more information and tickets here.

Celebrate Arbor Day Saturday

Become an aborist for a day, Jan. 17, at the Burden Museum and Gardens.

Help reforest the woods surrounding Burden after previous hurricanes by planting a tree. Hosted by Baton Rouge Green, Arbor Day also features tree climbing, a tree giveaway, a scavenger hunt and more. Visitors are recommended to bring rubber boots and gloves, and to dress warmly.

The free Arbor Day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Burden grounds at 4560 Essen Ln. Find more information here.

Watch some films Saturday and Sunday

Catch a few shows, Jan. 17 and 18, at the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival.

Celebrate the Jewish experience through several films playing at Manship Theatre. Watch Holding Liat, directed by Brandon Kramer, on Saturday. Sunday features Swedishkayt: YidLife Crisis in Stockholm, a flick exploring Jewish culture in Sweden. Read more about the film fest in our preview.

Holding Liat plays at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Swedishkayt: YidLife Crisis in Stockholm plays at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $8.50; find more information and tickets here.