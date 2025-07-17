Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: a free yoga class, a Tom Petty-inspired concert and more

Take a yoga class Friday

Take a trip to Leela Yoga studio, Friday, July 18, for a free yoga class.

Leela Yoga offers a free community yoga class every Friday for anyone to try out. These Seva classes will have rotating teachers.

The free yoga class is at 5:45 p.m. on Friday. Leela Yoga is at 7215 Highland Road. Register and find more information here.

Get hyped Friday

Calling all night owls! BREC Parks’ Late Night Hype event is back at Howell Community Park, Friday, July 18.

These events allow for after-hours fun at the recently renovated Howell Community Park in north Baton Rouge. Expect extended swim hours, a DJ, food and drink, and more.

Late Night Hype is from 7-10 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Howell Community Park is at 5509 Winbourne Ave. Find more information here.

Learn papermaking Saturday

Explore Egyptian arts on Saturday, July 19, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

This Studio Saturday, visitors will get the opportunity to learn the Egyptian process of papyrus paper making. STEM teacher Nathalie Roy will educate attendees on traditional writing utensils and surfaces through hands-on experiences.

Studio Saturday is from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. The workshop is included with the price of admission. Admission is $15 for non-member adults, $12 for non-member children and seniors and free for LASM members. Find more information here.

Attend a concert Saturday

Rock out with The Petty Things, Saturday, July 19, at Chelsea’s Live.

The Mississippi-born cover band celebrates the legacy of late singer Tom Petty with shows that highlight his discography. The Petty Things will take the stage, along with special guests The Sharp Sisters.

The Petty Things will perform at 8 p.m., and the doors will open at 7 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Have tea time Sunday

Sip some tea, Sunday, July 20, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

Celebrate the 250th birthday of Jane Austen with A Most Delightful Teatime, featuring a curated menu by The Banten House Tea Room. The event will have finger sandwiches, scones, desserts and premium teas. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best Regency attire, but it is not required.

The teatime is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. The event is for ages 12 and up, and tickets are $50. Find more information and purchase tickets here. Space is very limited.