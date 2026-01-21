Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: A comedy show, a dance party and more

Watch an improv comedy show Friday

Laugh out loud at “Butterr & Friends: An Improv Collider Show” this Friday, Jan. 23.

Expect to see Baton Rouge group Butterr, along with other comedy troupes from Baton Rouge and New Orleans. This is a night of unscripted comedy, culminating in a grand finale performance by all three groups.

The event takes place at Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre at 235 North Blvd. Tickets are $14 and the doors open at 7 p.m. The show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Dance the night away Friday

Dance along to chart-topping hits from the not-so-distant past with Chelsea’s Live hosts “Can’t Feel My Face: 2010s Dance Party” on Jan. 23.

Hear songs from Beyoncé, Kesha, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and more.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Drive. General admission tickets are $20.

Watch LSU gymnastics Friday

Head to the PMAC on Jan. 23 to watch the LSU gymnastics team in its season home opener.

The team will compete against the University of Kentucky with a matchup of vault, balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise.

The meet starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for adults. The PMAC is on N. Stadium Drive.

Shop at a retro market Saturday

Rally Cap Brewing Company hosts the Dead Media Market on Jan. 24.

Shop VHS, vinyl, toys, comics, books and more. Attendees can browse vendors, sip on beer and snack on pizza.

The Dead Media Market is from noon to 4 p.m. The Rally Cap Brewing Company is at 11212 Pennywood Ave. Admission is free. Find more information here.