Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Jerry Seinfeld, an orchid sale and more

Shop Mimosa Handcrafted’s sale this weekend

Mimosa is holding its annual summer sale this weekend, both online and at its Baton Rouge storefront at 541 S. Eugene St.

Shop discounted jewelry that’s made here in Baton Rouge. Nearly the entire collection will be 25% off.

The store will be open for shoppers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11. The sale will be online only on Sunday, July 12.

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Buy the best orchids this weekend

Peruse the best blooms of the Baton Rouge Orchid Society this weekend on Saturday, July 11, or Sunday, July 12.

Join them for free at the LSU Rural Life Museum for their annual orchid show and sale.

The sale will take place at the LSU Rural Life Museum, located at 4560 Essen Ln. The event will last from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Practice yoga with puppies Saturday

Livingston Parish Animal Shelter is holding a puppy yoga event at its adoption center, located at 13525 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on Saturday, July 11.

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Enjoy a relaxing Stretch & Flow yoga class led by Brittney Robert of Yoga Studio 90, surrounded by adoptable puppies, starting at 9 a.m.

Entrance to the event requires a minimum donation of $15 or $15 worth of pet supplies. The event is limited, and you can register on Facebook.

Watch Jerry Seinfeld perform live Saturday

If you want to bask in 90s nostalgia or spend a night laughing until you cry, see Jerry Seinfeld perform at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre on Saturday, July 11.

The famous comedian is touring his latest stand-up set, and Baton Rouge is on the route.

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Tickets start at $116, and the River Center is located at 275 S. River Rd.

Learn from an internationally trained performer Sunday

Boomerang Comedy Theatre will hold a workshop taught by acclaimed touring instructor and performer Dallas Akins on Sunday, July 12.

Akins will teach a limited group from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boomerang’s venue, which is located at 1600 Government St. The class is free, but you must register online.