Things to do this weekend: Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival, a 5k fundraiser and more events

Attend a food truck fundraiser Friday

Nonprofit animal shelter Rescue Rehome Repeat will hold “Food Trucks and Fido,” a free fundraising event on Friday, July 31.

Stop by for music, local vendors, food trucks and adoptable puppies.

The event will be held at Rescue Rehome Repeat’s shelter, which is located at 9360 Florida Blvd., Ste. B, Walker, and will last from 5 to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

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Get ready for school Saturday

Baton Rouge General is hosting a free “Ready, Set, School!” event at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Stop by for backpack and shoe fit checks, sports physicals and resources to get ready for a new school year.

Find more information and register here. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is located at 4000 Gus Young Ave.

Run for a cause Saturday

Run or walk and support St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital with SLAKK Run Cult on Saturday, Aug. 1.

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The 5k race will begin at 8 a.m. at the L’Auberge Levee Trailhead located at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Sign up to participate or donate to support the cause here.

Watch films from across the pond Saturday

For the 16th year, Baton Rouge celebrates art and culture from across the United Kingdom at the Irish Film Festival at Manship Theatre, presented by the Baton Rouge Irish Club.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, you can watch short and feature films, see Irish dancing performances and vote for the best films.

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The event will last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and costs $82.35 for a full-day pass or $21.58 for a single screening. Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.

Check out retro technology Sunday

Learn about the past and look to the future at the Old Governor’s Mansion on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Retro to Robots takes guests on a journey through technology from 100 years ago to now with vintage typewriters, tour guide robots, 3D-printed souvenirs and more.

This free event will last from noon to 4 p.m. The Old Governor’s Mansion is located at 502 North Blvd.