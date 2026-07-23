Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: INDY Film Festival, concerts and more events

Dive under the sea Friday

Young performers have prepared at Manship Theatre’s two-week musical production camp to put on The Little Mermaid Jr. this Friday, July 24.

The final two shows will be at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Manship Theatre, located at 100 Lafayette St.

Tickets begin at $17 and can be purchased online.

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Watch a production by local artists on Friday

“The Sheaux V: Black Out” is a live music experience celebrating artistry and community starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Chelsea’s Live.

This production features The Sheaux Band, special guest performances and an opening set by Universal Language.

Tickets are $20. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Check out antique engines Saturday

The LSU Rural Life Museum is hosting “Powering the Past: An Antique Engines Showcase“ on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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Watch live demonstrations of flywheel engines, check out antique tractors and participate in hands-on activities all day.

The event is free for museum members and included with general admission for non-members. The LSU Rural Life Museum is located at 4650 Essen Ln.

Get groovy at Manship Theatre Saturday

That ’70s Band of Louisiana, a nine-piece band specializing in 1970s pop, funk and disco, is performing at Manship Theatre on Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Veteran musicians will play iconic hits by artists such as Michael Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Donna Summer and more.

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Tickets begin at $25. Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.

Attend the INDY Film Festival Saturday

At INDY Film Festival at Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center, young filmmakers from across the Greater Baton Rouge area will present original short films and other projects.

The showcase lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

Tickets are $10. Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center is located at 7800 Independence Blvd.