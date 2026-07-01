Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: A Radiohead tribute show, an ice cream social and more

Listen to a Radiohead tribute Friday

South Louisiana band OK IMPOSTER will perform a Radiohead tribute concert at Chelsea’s Live on Friday, July 3, starting at 8:30 p.m.

This show will be the band’s debut live performance.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

- Advertisement -

Paint and eat ice cream Friday

Brush Fire Art and Mustard Seed Creamery are partnering for an ice cream social event on Friday, July 3, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Included in the admission cost for this event is your choice of a pottery piece or canvas to paint and a voucher for one scoop of ice cream.

This event costs $10, and spots can be reserved here. Brush Fire is located at 125 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs.

Have a game night Friday

Pop-up event company The Orange Tabby is hosting its first game night event at Beignet Baton Rouge on Friday, July 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Expect food, games, music and a chill environment.

Beignet Baton Rouge is located at 14241 Coursey Blvd., Ste. B1. Tickets cost $25.

Pay tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John Friday

“Billy vs. Elton” is a concert experience that puts the discographies of Billy Joel and Elton John to the test.

This touring tribute act is bringing this showdown to the event center at L’Auberge Casino Hotel on Friday, July 3, at 8 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Tickets start at $43. L’Auberge is located at 777 L’Auberge Ave.