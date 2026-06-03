Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe, First Free Sunday and more events

Attend a ballet this weekend

From June 2 to 10, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s younger dancers will travel around the Capital Region to perform their Ballet Soiree show.

The Youth Ballet Summer Tour contains features of multiple stories, such as Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and Cinderella.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Find a performance near you here.

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Eat your fill at Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe Friday

Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe is back this Friday, June 5, from 6 to 9 p.m.

More than 15 food trucks will line up in Perkins Rowe to serve hungry patrons a variety of food, drinks and treats.

This event is free to attend.

Kick off Pride Month Friday

Baton Rouge Pride will hold a special ceremony on the Turner-Fischer Rooftop Terrace at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

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This event will introduce the 2026 Baton Rouge Pride Fest Grand Marshals and crown the 2026 Baton Rouge Pride Court.

The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 St Ferdinand St. Tickets are $50.

Perform science experiments Sunday

Attend a First Free Sunday at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum this Sunday, June 7, to participate in “Random Acts of Science” activities.

Participate in science experiments and explore the museum for free from 1 to 5 p.m.

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LASM is located at 100 S. River Rd.

Check out a new art exhibition Sunday

The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center welcomes the public to view its new exhibition, EYECON, at the Shell Gallery beginning this Sunday.

This exhibition features art highlighting people, moments and cultural traditions that have shaped Louisiana’s LGBTQ+ community.

The Cary Saurage Community Art Center is located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. This exhibition will be on display from June 7 to July 2.