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Photo courtesy LASM
Photo courtesy LASM

Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Dino Day, KnockFest and more events

By
Catherine Clement
-

Celebrate Independence Day early on Thursday

A free, family-friendly event celebrating independence is coming to Gonzales on Thursday, June 25.

Conway Development’s annual Stars & Stripes event will include children’s activities, live music, food and drinks available for purchase and a fireworks show.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Conway Town Square, located at 7900 Hwy. 44, Gonzales.

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Attend a Renaissance festival Saturday

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting its KnockFest on Saturday, June 27.

Calling all princes, princesses, knights and fair maidens! KnockFest is a day-long, kid-friendly Renaissance festival full of themed activities. Guests are invited to wear magical costumes and play from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Passes begin at $20 and can be purchased here. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is located at 1900 Dalrymple Dr.  

Take a trip to the Cretaceous Period Saturday

Discover all things dinosaur at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Dino Day on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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A paleontologist will be present to talk about “Jason,” the 66-million-year-old Triceratops skull on display at LASM, and answer Cretaceous Period queries. 

All activities are included with the museum’s general admission. LASM is located at 100 S. River Rd.

Take a free yoga class Sunday

Celebrate International Yoga Day at Independence Community Park’s botanical gardens on Sunday, June 27.

Beginner to advanced yoga classes will be led by experienced instructors all morning.

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Click here to view the schedule and register. Independence Community Park is located at 7500 Independence Blvd. 

Attend an enchanting concert Sunday

A Princess Concert comes to the Raising Cane’s River Center at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.

Performances will feature songs from Frozen, Wicked, KPop Demon Hunters and more.

Tickets can be purchased online. The River Center is located at 275 S. River Rd.

Catherine Clement
By Catherine Clement
Catherine moved to Baton Rouge from her hometown after college, and she loves learning and writing about the people that make this city so unique. She also loves live music of any kind, so you can often find her planning for her next concert or having a good time with friends at the Texas Club—even though she doesn’t like country music.

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