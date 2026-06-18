Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Juneteenth, Father’s Day celebrations and more events

Attend a Juneteenth celebration

June 18

Southern University and A&M College is hosting a campus-wide Juneteenth celebration on Thursday, June 18.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Freedom Through Culture and Community.”

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This event is free to attend. Southern University is located at 801 Harding Blvd. Find more information here.

June 19

BREC will hold a free Juneteenth celebration at the Magnolia Mound: Museum and Historic Site, located at 2161 Nicholson Dr.

Guest speakers will share research on South Baton Rouge’s origins and the history of the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Baton Rouge.

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All are welcome to attend this free event. Find more information here.

June 19

Attend the grand opening of the Baton Rouge African American Museum at 5:30 p.m.

Expect tours, live music, guest speakers, refreshments, and more at this event celebrating Black heritage and history.

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The Baton Rouge African American Museum is at 805 St. Louis St. Reserve a spot here.

June 19

Go to a concert featuring Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers, Universal Language and The Michael Foster Project at the L’Auberge Casino Hotel.

From 8 to 10:30 p.m., enjoy the music, food and drinks at this Juneteenth celebration concert.

L’Auberge is located at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Tickets are $48 and can be purchased here.

June 20

Discovery Day: Juneteenth at the Capitol Park Museum offers discounted admission and special activities.

Families can take part in a history-themed scavenger hunt and create a Juneteenth craft.

The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 for guests over 6 years of age. The museum is located at 660 N. Fourth St.

June 20

Smoke Bayou is holding a cook-off competition to celebrate Juneteenth.

Teams will compete to win over a panel of judges and to take home a crowd’s choice award for jambalaya, crawfish, ribs and catfish.

Tasting tickets start at $8. Smoke Bayou is located at 10655 Coursey Blvd. Find more information here.

June 20

A Freedom Trail Hike: Men That Move Edition will take place at the Clark Creek Natural Area at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

This meet-up is meant to honor movement, growth, culture and community as the group celebrates both Juneteenth and Father’s Day.

The Clark Creek Natural Area is located at 366 Port Adams Pond Rd. Find more information here.

June 20

Celebrate Juneteenth at Unity Fest at the Main Library at Goodwood,

Unity Fest is a family-friendly event featuring musical performances, children’s activities and educational activities.

The event is free, but you can RSVP online. The Main Library is located at 711 Goodwood Blvd.

June 21

Landa’s Loc’Teenth Celebration returns on Sunday for its third year to celebrate Juneteenth and honor locs, natural hair, community, creativity and self-expression.

This family-friendly event costs $7.18 to attend. There will be food and shopping vendors, raffles and giveaways.

Get tickets here. The event will be held at Melange on the Blvd, located at 12124 Florida Blvd.

Other events

Attend a play this weekend

Experience the original romantic comedy with Mid City Civic Theatre’s production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, a lighthearted play about two intertwined love stories.

The production will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Mid City Civic Theatre is located at 7155 Florida Blvd. Get tickets online.

Watch a variety show Friday

Celebrate the legacy and culture of the Divine Nine with a night of entertainment at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University’s campus on Friday, June 19.

At the Terral C. Jackson, Sr. Ol’ Skool Greek and Variety Show, watch performances from National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Baton Rouge members.

Pre-sale tickets cost $25. Southern University is located at 801 Harding Blvd.

Listen to Louisiana soul, funk and jazz Saturday

Kasey Ball Quartet “KB & the Backbeat” will perform at the Cary Saurage Black Box Theater at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, located at 233 St. Ferdinand St., on Saturday, June 20.

Kasey Ball is a Louisiana-based composer, performer, educator and multi-instrumentalist.

The concert performance will conclude with an open community jam session, welcoming musicians of all backgrounds and experience levels to participate. Purchase tickets online. ​

Celebrate Father’s Day Saturday

Fathers On A Mission will host their 9th Celebration of Fatherhood event on Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join them at the Baptist Church of Scotlandville, located at 1920 Progress Rd., to honor fathers and father figures and provide families with resources, encouragement and opportunities to strengthen family relationships.

Find more information here.