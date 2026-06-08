Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Earn & Learn Financial Literacy Weekend, Mid City Civic Theatre’s debut and more

Attend a play this weekend

Experience the original romantic comedy at the new Mid City Civic Theatre’s debut production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, a lighthearted play about two intertwined love stories.

The production will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.

Mid City Civic Theatre is located at 7155 Florida Blvd. Get tickets online.

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Earn and learn this weekend

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is partnering with the Society of Louisiana CPAs to put on Earn & Learn Financial Literacy Weekend, a two-day event where kids and families can learn about saving, spending and earning money.

On Saturday, June 13, guests can pay the general admission price to attend, and on Sunday, June 14, admission is free.

Registration is required to attend the free session. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is located at 1900 Dalrymple Dr.

Enjoy the fresh air Saturday

Start your day with a free outdoor barre/pilates class and coffee bar hosted by The Wellness Method at 9 a.m.

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All levels are welcome to bring a mat and participate at the Conway Village Pavilion, located in the Conway neighborhood in Gonzales.

This event is free, but participants are encouraged to bring a canned good to support the Gonzales Food Bank.

Celebrate Juneteenth Saturday

Donaldsonville’s 31st Juneteenth Music Festival kicks off with a jazz-forward performance by George Bell and Friends on Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m.

Expect to hear a variety of music during this celebration of freedom, culture and sound all day long.

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The festival is free to attend and will take place at Louisiana Square, which is located at 300 Railroad Ave. in Donaldsonville.

Tour local artists’ studios Saturday

Explore Baton Rouge artists’ studios at your own pace this Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free, self-guided studio tour offers an intimate look into local artists’ workspaces.

No reservations are required. Find more information, including featured artists and locations, here.