This weekend in Baton Rouge: Louisiana Shakespeare Festival, a Halloween celebration and more events

Listen to live country music Friday

Baton Rouge native CJ Solar will perform his new project CJ Solar & the Old Souls at Manship Theatre on Friday.

The country singer/songwriter has written songs for Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and more.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Manship Theatre, located at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets start at $35.

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Channel the Bard at the Shakespeare Festival Saturday

The 2nd Louisiana Shakespeare Festival will be held on Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free family-oriented event features live performances, an Elizabethan Costume exhibit, a hands-on STEM project and more.

Shakespeare Fest will be held at the Capitol Park Museum, located at 660 North 4th St. And read more about Shakespeare events in the Capital Area here in this story from our May issue.

Dress up for the Black and Orange Bash Saturday

Black and Orange Bash, a “halfway to Halloween party,” takes place this Saturday at the Main Library from 7 to 10 p.m.

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The bash serves as the official announcement party for the 2026 Fifolet Halloween Festival.

Tickets for sponsors, individuals and children can be purchased online.

Bike to the farmers market Saturday

The Red Stick Farmers Market will host its annual “Bike Fresh, Bike Local” event on Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the intersection of Fifth and Main Streets.

The Market will be joined by the nonprofit organization Front Yard Bikes, which will be on-site to offer a free bike corral.

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Also at this market is a “Blender Bike” that shoppers can use to make smoothies, along with live music and fresh summer produce available for purchase.