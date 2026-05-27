Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Mid City Live, Emo Night and more events

Watch a comedy show Friday

225 Theatre Collective and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge are bringing the variety show “Mid City Live!” back to Baton Rouge this Friday.

This comedic show includes musical performances, comedy and characters. Plus, Mayor-President Sid Edwards will be a celebrity guest host.

The show will take place at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, located at 233 St. Ferdinand St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets start at $30.

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Sing your favorite emo anthems Saturday

Listen to nostalgic songs at Emo Night at Chelsea’s Live this Saturday.

Starting at 8 p.m., DJ Dan Lion will get the party started. Then, the crowd can belt their favorite emo hits for Shut Up and Sing Karaoke.

Tickets start at $15. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Go to a drag brunch Sunday

Pelican to Mars is teaming up with Baton Rouge Pride to bring a drag brunch to Mid City this Sunday, May 31.

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Tickets are $35 and include a full brunch spread by Chef Richard Markert and Adam Deville, plus fabulous performances by three drag queens.

Proceeds from the event benefit Baton Rouge Pride. Pelican to Mars is located at 2678 Government St.

Play pretend at Fae Fest Sunday

BREC invites you to have a magical day at Fae Fest at Forest Community Park.

This Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., you can meet fairies and dragons, enjoy games and crafts and watch family-friendly live shows.

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The event is free to attend. Forest Community Park is located at 13900 S. Harells Ferry Rd.