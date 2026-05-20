Things to do this weekend: Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival, Live After Five and more events

Attend a free concert Friday

Live After Five ends its Spring season on Friday, May 22, with a performance by Rouge Krewe.

This free concert series brings live music to downtown Baton Rouge on select Friday evenings.

This weekend’s Live After 5 will last from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rhorer Plaza.

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Eat your fill of soul food this weekend

Sample downhome dishes at the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival at the Main Library at Goodwood.

The event features a cooking contest, plus a lineup of live music from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.

The Main Library is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Shop vintage finds Saturday

Get ready to hunt for hidden gems at Thrift-Yard, a market with more than 30 vintage vendors at Brickyard South.

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From 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, May 23, guests are invited to thrift, eat, drink and listen to live music.

The event is free to attend. Brickyard South is located at 174 South Blvd. Find more information on Facebook.

Watch a movie on the lawn Saturday

The Baton Rouge Gallery presents Movies & Music on the Lawn, featuring the film The Illusionist and music from Breadstick Quartet on Saturday, May 23, from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Grab your lawn chair or picnic blanket and show up for this free outdoor movie showing and musical performance.

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This event is held on the Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art’s lawn, located at 1515 Dalrymple Dr.

Attend a Memorial Day concert Monday

The Baton Rouge Concert Band invites the community to its annual Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 25, at 7 p.m.

This free concert will feature a selection of patriotic songs, marches and tributes to honor the holiday.

The concert will be on the Plaza at the Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.