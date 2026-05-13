Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Hot Art Cool Nights, garden tours and more

Watch an improv comedy show Friday

Butterr & Friends returns to the Manship Theatre studio this Friday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m.

This local improv group will be joined by local performers in the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, which is located at 235 North Blvd.

Tickets are $14 and can be purchased online.

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Attend the rescheduled Hot Art Cool Nights Friday

Originally planned for last Friday, the Mid City art festival Hot Art, Cool Nights has been moved to this Friday, May 15.

Baton Rouge artists will set up around Mid City for this arts and culture fest, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

Find more information on MidCity Merchants’ Facebook page.

Shop for retro finds Saturday

More than 30 vendors will sell old-school goods like toys, comics, books and clothes at the Dead Media Market this Saturday.

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Rally Cap Brewing Company hosts this free event from noon to 4 p.m.

Rally Cap is located at 11212 Pennywood Ave.

Fix something Saturday

The Main Library’s inaugural Fix-It Faire, a community repair café, is happening on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bring broken or worn items like jewelry, clothes, bikes and basic tech and learn how to fix them with the help of skilled volunteer fixers.

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The event is free to attend at the Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Ave.

Shop local Saturday

The Artists Loft Market is hosting a “Parking Lot Party” pop-up market on Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 16 vendors will be selling their work.

The Artists Loft Market is located at 7126 Antioch Rd., St. George.

Get immersed in the world of daylilies Saturday

As part of the American Daylily Society’s Region 13 meeting weekend, the group welcomes visitors to a Garden Tour.

This self-guided our spans three private daylily gardens in Baton Rouge, St. Amant and Gonzales, as well as the Independence Botanical Gardens.

Find more information on the organization’s website.

Tour private gardens Sunday

Friends of Hilltop Arboretum is giving an inside look at private, lush gardens in some of Baton Rouge’s neighborhoods this Sunday.

The 2026 Spring Garden Tour will feature home landscapes in Southdowns, Old Goodwood and Glenmore Place.

Tours will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Get tickets on their website.