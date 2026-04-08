Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Margarita Fest, EBRPL’s Baker Faire and more

Watch LSU student Timothy Wayne perform at the Texas Club Friday

Country music artist Timothy Wayne and special guest Cody Lee will perform at the Texas Club on Friday, April 10.

Wayne is a current LSU senior and an award-winning country artist. He’s played at the CMA Fest, the Rose Parade, the iHeartRadio Music Festival and more.

Get tickets online or at the door at the Texas Club, located at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

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Attend an opera Saturday

Experience the romance of Giacomo Puccini’s opera Madama Butterfly at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts on Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.m.

Opéra Louisiane presents this night of dramatic storytelling with voice and orchestra.

The River Center Theatre for Performing Arts is located at 240 St. Louis St. Tickets are available to purchase and start at $23.50.

Shop from kid-owned small businesses Saturday

The Mini Makers Market at Southern Charm Marketplace hosts vendors ages 6 to 15 to promote and sell their creations this Saturday.

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Young entrepreneurs who craft, bake and create will have a chance to show off their skills and earn some cash from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is free to attend. Southern Charm Marketplace is located at 13421 Hooper Rd., Ste. 3, in Central.

Sample margaritas Saturday

The Margarita Fest at Court to Table invites guests to sample and vote on their favorite margaritas on Saturday, April 11, from noon to 6 p.m.

The festival will have a DJ, food vendors, a vacation raffle and of course, plenty of margaritas.

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Tickets start at $7.90. Court to Table is located at 7477 Burbank Dr.

Stock up on plants Saturday and Sunday

Shop for native trees, shrubs, perennials, ferns and more at LSU Hilltop Arboretum’s Spring Fling Plant Sale this weekend.

Buy plants from nurseries across the South and stock up on gardening goodies at the Vendor’s Village and Hilltop Gift Shop.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The Hilltop Arboretum is located at 11855 Highland Rd.

Buy merch for your pets Sunday

Purchase pup-approved merch at the Parish Pets & Friends Pet Market on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Partnering with Full Moon Market, Mid City shop Parish Pets is welcoming other local vendors so shoppers can treat themselves and their furry friends.

The event will be held at Parish Pets, located at 4414 Government St.

Enjoy sweet treats at the library Sunday

Read your book and eat it too at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s first-ever Baker Faire.

The Main Library at Goodwood will host cottage bakers, along with other vendors selling baking-themed accessories. Expect demonstrations, education sessions and other treats.

This free event will last from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Main Library is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.