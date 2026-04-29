Things to do this weekend in the Capital Area: Kentucky Derby viewing parties, vendor markets and more

Shop the Magnolia Market this weekend

Shop over 200 vendor booths at the Magnolia Market at Lamar Dixon Expo Center from Friday, May 1, to Sunday, May 3.

Vendors will sell a variety of handmade items, fashion, jewelry, home décor and gourmet goods.

You can purchase day or weekend passes online. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

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Eat your fill of crawfish Friday

Peel and eat as many crawfish as you can at the Crawfish King Cookoff on Friday, May 1, from 4 to 8 p.m.

More than 10,000 pounds of mudbugs will be boiled as teams compete in support of Junior Achievement and Big Buddy.

The event will be held at the Live After 5 area in downtown Baton Rouge. General admission tickets are $40.

Attend a fundraising gala Saturday

Lace up your best kicks for the Sneaker Soiree at L’Auberge Casino Hotel Saturday, May 2, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

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This fundraising gala benefits young people participating in the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge’s flagship mentorship program.

L’Auberge Casino Hotel is located at 777 L’Auberge Ave. You can purchase tickets online.

Enjoy a Derby dinner Saturday

The Colonel’s Club is hosting a Derby Day party on Saturday, May 2.

From 3 to 6 p.m., enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live race viewing and prizes. After the race, enjoy a Kentucky Derby-inspired dinner menu, complete with curated wine and cocktail pairings

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Reserve your spot online. The Colonel’s Club is located at 2857 Perkins Rd.

Go off to the races at The Mint Julep Jamboree Saturday

At the Mint Julep Jamboree, guests are invited to wear Kentucky Derby-inspired attire as they enjoy live music, craft cocktails and food trucks on the lawn.

The event will be at the L’Auberge Casino Hotel, which is located at 777 L’Auberge Ave, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

General admission costs $27.15. You can purchase tickets online.

Shop vintage Saturday

The Pink Elephant Antiques is celebrating its 10th birthday with a party on May 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local food, vintage and art vendors will be in the parking lot for this huge trunk sale.

This event is free to attend. The Pink Elephant is located at 2648 Government St.