Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Fantasy Ball, Wild Day at the Rowe and more events

Dress up for a gala Friday

Attend an elegant evening fundraiser at Burden’s Windrush Gardens from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

An Evening at Windrush is an event that supports the LSU Rural Life Museum. Its offerings include music, drinks and food prepared by chef John Folse.

The Windrush Gardens are at the back of the LSU Rural Life Museum, located at 4560 Essen Lane. Tickets start at $160 and can be bought online.

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Meet animal ambassadors Saturday

Get wild at Perkins Rowe with animal ambassadors from the Baton Rouge Zoo on Saturday, April 25.

Wild Day at the Rowe will include family-friendly activities, zoo animal appearances, demonstrations, live music and more.

This event is free to attend at Perkins Rowe from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attend a magical ball Saturday

From the minds of local book lovers, Baton Rouge Fantasy Ball brings magic to downtown, featuring performers, vendors and more from 7 to 11 p.m.

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The event was inspired by Sarah J. Mass’ hit novel A Court of Thorns and Roses.

The event will be held at The Lyceum, located at 124 Third St. Tickets can be bought online.

Walk for heart health Saturday

The Capital Area Heart Walk will be held downtown at Rhorer Plaza, starting at 9:15 a.m.

This event helps fund the American Heart Association’s work of saving lives.

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Register for the walk online now.

Make some art Saturday

Attend a hands-on art workshop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Local artist Mike Weary will lead attendees through his upside-down painting technique on this Studio Day.

LASM is located at 100 S. River Rd. The event costs $45 for non-members. Register here.

Shop from 100+ vendors Saturday

This Saturday, the Denham Springs Antique Village Spring Festival takes place in the historic shopping mall along Range Avenue.

Browse more than 100 arts-and-craft vendors, informational vendors, food booths and children’s activities from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will also be live music, and Antique Village shops will have special festival pricing.