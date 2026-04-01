Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Strawberry Jam, an Easter market and more

Go to a country concert Friday

On Friday, April 3, country artist Bailey Zimmerman performs at the Raising Cane’s River Center as part of his 2026 tour.

The singer is most known for his hit song “Rock and a Hard Place.” He will be joined by special guests, upcoming country artists Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten.

The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are available for purchase online. The River Center is located at 275 S. River Rd.

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Watch one of the “founding fathers of funk” perform Friday

Listen to George Porter Jr. perform at Chelsea’s Live Friday, April 3, at 8 p.m.

Porter is an award-winning bassist, songwriter and vocalist, once part of New Orleans’ funk band The Meters. The group was awarded the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Listen to Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits Friday

The Black Jacket Symphony performs the album Led Zeppelin IV at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre on April 3.

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Along with the iconic band’s fourth album, the musicians will also perform more of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets begin at $45. The River Center Theatre is located at 240 St. Louis St.

Attend the Strawberry Jam Saturday

Red Stick Farmers Market hosts Strawberry Jam to celebrate Louisiana’s bountiful strawberry harvest on April 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Special activities include live cooking demonstrations, strawberry DNA exploration, an appearance by Jazzy the Strawberry and, of course, plenty of fresh berries.

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The event is at the Red Stick Farmers Market’s downtown location at Fifth and Main Streets.

Shop at an Easter maker’s market Saturday

The Market at the Oasis is hosting a special Artisan and Maker Market on Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Browse booths of local artists selling home goods, jewelry, candles, baked goods and more. Plus, watch for a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

The event is free to attend. The Market at the Oasis is located at 13827 Coursey Blvd.