Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Book Bazaar, Furball and more events

Shop for books this weekend

Friends of the LSU Libraries hosts its Book Bazaar this week and celebrates the 50th anniversary of the beloved event.

Starting on Thursday, April 16, you can browse thousands of books and purchase them at a discounted rate at the John M. Parker Coliseum at LSU.

This event is free to enter and ends on Saturday, April 18.

- Advertisement -

Listen to live blues music Friday and Saturday

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival takes place on April 17 and 18 in downtown Baton Rouge.

Listen to more than 30 performances at Galvez Plaza, Manship Theatre, the Watermark, the front porch stage and the LA 1 stage.

The festival is family-friendly and free to attend.

Watch a ballet Friday and Saturday

Get tangled up in the full-length ballet Rapunzel at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts this weekend.

- Advertisement -

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre performers will tell the story of the classic fairytale through dance.

There will be a performance on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18. The River Center Theatre is located at 240 St. Louis St. Find tickets here.

Attend a pet-friendly gala Saturday

Companion Animal Alliance hosts its Furball fundraiser on Saturday, April 18, at Celtic Studios.

From 6:30 to 11 p.m., both human and canine guests will enjoy a fabulous evening while celebrating and raising funds for CAA.

- Advertisement -

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online. Celtic Studios is located at 10222 Celtic Dr.

Celebrate Train Day at LASM Saturday

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, in partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders, hosts Train Day at the Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 18.

Visitors of all ages can explore the museum, plus special hands-on train exhibits and demonstrations.

Admission to Train Day is included with regular museum admission and is free for LASM members. LASM is located at 100 S. River Rd.

Shop till you drop Sunday

Find deals from local shops at the Boutique Blowout Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.

Shop thousands of sale items from more than 20 local boutiques at L’Auberge Casino Hotel.

The event is free to attend, but those who want VIP early access can purchase tickets for $23.18. L’Auberge is located at 777 L’Auberge Ave.