Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Spring Garden Fest, Easter egg hunts and more

Attend the Opera Friday and Sunday

The Turner-Fischer Center for Opera at the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts brings one of the most famous love stories to the stage in the opera Roméo et Juliette, based on Shakespeare’s play.

Watch the performance at Shaver Theatre in the Music & Dramatic Arts building at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Regular general admission tickets start at $34, and the Music & Dramatic Arts building is located at 4230 Dalrymple Dr.

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Celebrate Holi Saturday

The Festival of Colors comes to Baton Rouge to celebrate the Indian tradition of Holi on Saturday, March 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.

At the sixth Holi Festival in Baton Rouge, expect music, food, drinks and of course, lots of color.

This is a free event. Holi Festival is at Repentance Park, located at 275 S. River Rd.

Fill your garden Saturday

Spring Garden Fest at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is a free event for plant lovers on Saturday, March 28.

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Shop for plants from the Botanic Gardens and EBR Master Gardeners and buy supplies from local garden‑related vendors.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The LSU Botanic Gardens is located at 4560 Essen Ln.

Go to a concert in Tiger Stadium Saturday

Concerts return to Tiger Stadium with a performance by Grammy Award winner Zach Bryan on Saturday, March 28. The concert kicks off the new Death Valley Live concert series, which will continue with Post Malone and Jelly Roll in May.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Click here for a parking map.

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Tickets are still available to purchase in many sections of the stadium.

Attend an Easter Egg-stravaganza Sunday

The free annual Easter Egg-stravaganza will be held at the West Baton Rouge Museum at 2 p.m. on March 29.

Along with an egg hunt, there will be an appearance by the Easter Bunny, face painting, live music, crafts, and a petting zoo. Refreshments will be available for purchase

The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen.

Search for Easter eggs Sunday

The Old State Capitol holds its annual Easter Egg Roll on Sunday, March 29, from 1 to 4 p.m.

This family event features a race for eggs, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more.

Admission is free, but registration is preferred. The Old State Capitol is located at 100 North Blvd.