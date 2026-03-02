Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Wine tasting, baseball and more events

Watch a baseball game Monday

The LSU baseball team plays against Northeastern on Mar. 2 in Alex Box Stadium.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m., and the price of general admission tickets begins at $10.

Alex Box Stadium is located at 3617 Gourrier Ave. Buy tickets online now.

- Advertisement -

Dance at a Mardi Gras disco party Tuesday

The 5 to 9 Club is hosting a Mardi Gras themed dance party on Mar. 3 at Pura Vida Coffee Bar.

This alcohol-free night out for women ages 25 and older includes music, dancing, a menu of mocktails and a costume contest.

The event lasts from 5 to 9 p.m. at 4005 Nicholson Dr., Ste. A. Grab your tickets here.

Have a wine night Thursday

Hokus Pokus Liquor hosts “The One With the Wine Tasting,” a Friends-themed wine night in Prairieville on Mar. 5.

- Advertisement -

This limited event will last from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and feature six wines from Dr. Frank Winery in the Finger Lakes, New York.

Hokus Pokus Liquor is on 17524 Airline Hwy., Prairieville. Tickets are $35.

See Morgan James in concert Thursday

Singer Morgan James will perform at Manship Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Mar. 5.

In addition to her performance, James is offering a limited VIP pre-show that includes an exclusive performance, storytelling, a Q&A session and merchandise.

- Advertisement -

Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets for this show begin at $40.