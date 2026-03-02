Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Hands holding a glass of wine and a bottle on pink background. Glass of wine in female hand. Party insta time.
iStock.com/karzhanez

Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Wine tasting, baseball and more events

By
Catherine Clement
-

Watch a baseball game Monday

The LSU baseball team plays against Northeastern on Mar. 2 in Alex Box Stadium. 

The game begins at 6:30 p.m., and the price of general admission tickets begins at $10.

Alex Box Stadium is located at 3617 Gourrier Ave. Buy tickets online now. 

Dance at a Mardi Gras disco party Tuesday

The 5 to 9 Club is hosting a Mardi Gras themed dance party on Mar. 3 at Pura Vida Coffee Bar.

This alcohol-free night out for women ages 25 and older includes music, dancing, a menu of mocktails and a costume contest.

The event lasts from 5 to 9 p.m. at 4005 Nicholson Dr., Ste. A. Grab your tickets here.

Have a wine night Thursday

Hokus Pokus Liquor hosts “The One With the Wine Tasting,” a Friends-themed wine night in Prairieville on Mar. 5.

This limited event will last from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and feature six wines from Dr. Frank Winery in the Finger Lakes, New York.

Hokus Pokus Liquor is on 17524 Airline Hwy., Prairieville. Tickets are $35.

See Morgan James in concert Thursday

Singer Morgan James will perform at Manship Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Mar. 5.

In addition to her performance, James is offering a limited VIP pre-show that includes an exclusive performance, storytelling, a Q&A session and merchandise.

Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets for this show begin at $40.

Catherine Clement
By Catherine Clement
Catherine moved to Baton Rouge from her hometown after college, and she loves learning and writing about the people that make this city so unique. She also loves live music of any kind, so you can often find her planning for her next concert or having a good time with friends at the Texas Club—even though she doesn’t like country music.

