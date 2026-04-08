Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Kayak lessons, LSU baseball and more

Watch an LSU baseball game Tuesday

Watch the Tigers play against Northwestern State on Tuesday, April 14.

The game will take place in Alex Box Stadium, located at 3617 Gourrier Ave.

Tickets begin at $10 and can be purchased online.

- Advertisement -

Learn how to kayak Thursday

BREC is holding a beginner kayaking class on Thursday, April 16, at Milford Wampold Memorial Park, located at 901 Stanford Ave.

Instructors will teach safety, terminology and basic strokes before it’s time to get in the water.

This class costs $15. Register online to attend.

Attend a red carpet gala Thursday

Manship Theatre hosts its annual Red Carpet Gala on Thursday, April 16.

- Advertisement -

A reception with food and drinks starts at 6:30 p.m., and a performance by LeAnn Rimes begins at 8 p.m.

The event will be held at Manship Theatre, located at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Watch a play at LSU Thursday

The LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts brings The Play That Goes Wrong to LSU’s Reilly Theatre on Thursday, April 16.

This Oliver Award-winning comedy is a play-within-a-play with actors attempting to keep the production going despite the comedic obstacles they face.

- Advertisement -

Tickets can be purchased online. Reilly Theatre is located at 10 Tower Dr.