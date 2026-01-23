Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: A nature walk, a Mardi Gras social and more.

Take a nature walk Wednesday

Recharge with BREC’s conservation team on Jan. 28. Nourished by Nature at the Blackwater Conservation Area provides a moment of calm during the busy week.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the park offers mindfulness activities to help participants relax and reconnect with nature.

BREC’s Blackwater Conservation Area is located at 9385 Blackwater Road, Central City, LA. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance here.

Listen to Jazz music Wednesday

The Arts Council welcomes iconic New Orleans drummer Johnny Vidacovich to perform at Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on Jan. 28.

Vidacovich and his accompanists, Ashlin Parker and Joe Ashlar, will play music that celebrates the legacy of New Orleans jazz.

The performance begins at 6 p.m. at Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on 233 Saint Ferdinand Street. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Enjoy a Mardi Gras cocktail hour Thursday

Forum 225 and Club Blue are bringing a Carnival season social to Baton Rouge on Jan. 29. King Cakes & Cocktails will offer many king cake samples and fun themed drinks to sip on from 6 to 8 p.m.

Connect with fellow young professionals and celebrate the season this Thursday at the River Room.

The River Room is located at 222 Laurel Street. Register for free here.

Make a moodboard Thursday

Streamline Interior Design will host a moodboard workshop on Thursday, Jan. 29, to spark inspiration for your dream home.

Owner and designer Jill Boullion will host the event at Streamline, and craft supplies, magazines, fabric samples and refreshments will be provided.

The workshop begins at 6 p.m. at 7731 Perkins Road #110. Tickets are $50.