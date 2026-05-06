Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: A Baton Rouge Symphony concert, a Master Gardeners’ class and more

Listen to jazz classics Wednesday

Jazz musician Vincent Herring brings his band Something Else! and his saxophone to Manship Theatre as part of the River City Jazz Masters series.

On Wednesday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m., the group will perform Soul Jazz classics with fresh arrangements.

Tickets start at $56. Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.

- Advertisement -

Attend the Baton Rouge Symphony’s season closer Thursday

The Baton Rouge Symphony presents the 2025-2026 season closer of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony on Thursday, May 14, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Maestro Adam Johnson conducts over 80 musicians on Gustav Mahler’s epic Symphony No. 5, one of the most emotionally powerful symphonies ever written.

Tickets start at $25. The concert takes place at the River Center Theatre, located at 240 Saint Louis St.

Plant and sip Thursday

This Thursday’s Livingston Master Gardeners’ class at the Southeastern Life Long Learning Center is “Mint to Be.”

- Advertisement -

The event lasts from 6 to 7 p.m., and every participant will take home a variety of mint plants and a bundle of recipes.

Expect mojitos, tea and Mint Juleps. Registration is $40. The Life Long Learning Center is located at 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker.