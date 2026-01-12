Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: A jazz show, Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival and more events

Catch a jazz show Tuesday

Listen to Grammy award-winning performers, Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River City Jazz Masters.

Hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell will be taking the stage at the Manship Theatre. Known as “the Essential Duo”, they’ll perform a variety of jazz and swing.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. and the Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets range from $56 to $71. Find more information and tickets here.

Create a costume Wednesday

Get ready for carnival season, Wednesday, Jan. 14, at the Surreal in the Stacks: Costume Workshop and Showcase.

Design and build your own costume. Whether surreal or whimsical, the limit is your imagination. Basic supplies will be provided by the Baton Rouge Gallery’s annual Surreal Salon, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own supplies to help bring their vision to life.

The free event is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Main Library at Goodwood at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Have lunch and learn Wednesday

Stop by the Capitol Park Museum, Wednesday, Jan. 14, for Lunchtime Lagniappe.

The first monthly installment this year discusses the intersection of art and the criminal justice system. Guest lecturer Becky Gottsgen, a local artist, will talk about her professional work.

The free lecture is from noon to 1 p.m. and the Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

Watch some films Wednesday and Thursday

Catch a few flicks, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 14 and 15, at the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival.

Celebrate the Jewish experience through several films playing at Manship Theatre. Wednesday features “Fantasy Life,” directed by Matthew Shear, and Thursday features “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire,” which explores the life of novelist and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.

“Fantasy Life” plays at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire” plays at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $8.50; find more information and tickets here.