Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: A cooking class, art events and more

Attend a cooking class Tuesday

Red Stick Reads and Red Stick Spice present Cook the Book: Remarkably Bright Creatures on Feb. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This is a hands-on cooking class with a demonstration and a discussion about the novel.

The event is held at Red Stick Spice’s teaching kitchen at 660 Jefferson Hwy. Tickets can be purchased online for $135.

Drink champagne Thursday

On Feb. 12, the LSU Museum of Art hosts “Champagne & Chagall” to celebrate its new exhibition, Daphnis and Chloe and Other Lovers: Lithographs by Marc Chagall.

From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be champagne, desserts, flowers and music at the Shaw Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $20 for non-members and must be purchased in advance. The Shaw Center for the Arts is located at 100 Lafayette St.

Paint at the Old State Capitol Thursday

Painting and Pinot will host a special painting class at the Louisiana Old State Capitol on Feb. 12.

From 6 to 8 p.m., guests will paint a Mardi Gras flamingo and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres.

The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online now.

Enjoy a “girl dinner” Thursday

Build your own “girl dinner” with bites from local restaurants, shop from local vendors, drink martinis and listen to music on Feb. 12 at this Galentine’s event.

This girls’ night out event begins at 6 p.m. at the River Terrace.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased online now. The River Terrace is on the 4th floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.