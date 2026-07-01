Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Love Island trivia, a pool party and more

Answer Love Island trivia questions Monday

If you’re caught up on this season of Love Island USA, you can prove your dedication to the reality show at Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill in Denham Springs on Monday, July 6.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., attendees can expect questions and challenges testing their villa knowledge.

Big Mike’s is located at 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. You can reserve a table here and find more information on Facebook.

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Sip and swim at a pool party Thursday

Social Society’s signature pool party will be held this Thursday, July 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Baton Rouge.

Social Society has planned a girls’ night outing with food, drinks, entertainment and a poolside location.

Tickets are $85. The event will be held poolside at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, located at 201 Lafayette St.

Go to a concert at the Texas Club Thursday

Giovannie and The Hired Guns take the stage at the Texas Club on Thursday, July 9, at 10 p.m.

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The 2023 iHeartRadio Award winners will be playing songs from their latest album Quitter along with their biggest hits.

General admission tickets cost $30, and the Texas Club is located at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Watch a movie at Manship Theatre Thursday

Manship Theatre’s $5 movie program brings Spirited Away (2001) to the big screen on Thursday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Plus, join DJ Buktooth for a free happy hour set from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

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You can purchase tickets online. Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.

Dance the night away at a rave Thursday

Chelsea’s Live is throwing a rave inspired by the hit TV show Off Campus this Thursday, July 9.

This party features a live DJ playing party anthems from the 2000s, 2010s and today, a video screen, sing-alongs and specialty drinks.

The doors open at 8 p.m., and admission costs $21. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.