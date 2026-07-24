Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: A romance book signing, a mahjong class and more events

Paint a tropical scene Monday

New Orleans-based artist Katherine Klimitas will lead a luau-themed watercolor workshop at the West Baton Rouge Museum on Monday, July 27 at 6 p.m.

Participants will paint one of Klimitas’ original flamingo watercolor designs and enjoy snacks and drinks. All art supplies are provided.

Registration is $35, and the West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen.

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Discover nature Tuesday

LSU’s Hilltop Arboretum and the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge will host a Discover Nature program on Tuesday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m.

This program will feature speaker Corinne Martin, a herbalist who will discuss medicinal plants.

Registration costs $15 for non-members. The event will be held at the Hilltop Arboretum, located at 11855 Highland Rd.

Attend a book signing Thursday

Cavalier House Books’ monthly romance book club will meet on Thursday, July 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon.

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Farrah will be present to talk about the book and her writing process and sign copies.

Register for this free event here. Cavalier House Books is located at 114 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs.

Learn to play mahjong Thursday

Certified mahjong instructors at RX for Mahjong are holding a class on Thursday, July 30, to teach the basics to beginner players.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at 18547 Andrew Jackson Ave. in Prairieville.

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Registration is $65 per person. Click here for more information.