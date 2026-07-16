Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Live music, a crochet class and more events

Listen to Big Thief’s guitarist perform at Chelsea’s Live Monday

Buck Meek, guitarist and songwriter of Grammy-nominated band Big Thief, is on tour celebrating the release of his fourth solo album, The Mirror.

The musician will stop at Chelsea’s Live on Monday, July 20, performing as both the main and opening act with his other band Kisser.

Tickets are $28. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

- Advertisement -

Listen to cool Jazz Wednesday

Guitarist Jim Standley, tenor saxophonist Glen Petersen and bassist Jordan Tupper will perform at the Brakes Bar on Wednesday, July 22, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The group will perform familiar tunes in the “cool jazz” style.

The Brakes Bar is located at 5412 Government St., Ste. B. Find more information on the group and their gig here.

Learn to crochet Wednesday

Attend a hands-on beginner crochet workshop hosted by Old Paths Natural Market on Wednesday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The workshop will take place at the Old Paths Education Center, located at 13623 Hooper Rd., Central.

It costs $30 to attend and is recommended for ages 10 and up. Sign up or find more information on Facebook

Watch The Addams Family- A Musical Thursday

Sullivan Theatre presents The Addams Family- A Musical, a production based on the iconic TV family.

The show begins its second weekend run this Thursday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Buy tickets online now. The Sullivan Theatre is located at 8849 Sullivan Rd.