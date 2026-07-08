Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Art shows, Perkins Rowe’s Sip & Shop and more events

Sip & Shop at Perkins Rowe Wednesay

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, Perkins Rowe invites visitors to taste featured sips at participating businesses and take advantage of exclusive promos.

Plus, play Sip & Shop Bingo to enter for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree.

Click here for more information and to see a list of participating stores.

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Listen to a venerated local musician Wednsday

On Wednesday, July 15, Henry Turner Jr. takes the stage at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center as part of the Batiste Legacy Sessions.

Listen to the guitarist and vocalist play his mix of reggae, funk, soul and blues.

The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 St. Ferdinand St. Tickets start at $12.

Attend a pop-up art gallery Thursday

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine is holding a pop-up art gallery on Thursday, July 16, featuring ESOM ART artists Tony and Tracey Mose.

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Browse original artwork and enjoy handcrafted cocktails from noon to 9 p.m.

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine is located at 2323 S. Acadian Thrwy.

Sip and dine at The Corbel’s art show opening dinner Thursday

On Thursday, July 16, The Corbel is hosting a wine dinner to open its three-day summer art show, which will end on Sunday, July 19.

Be the first to see these pieces, talk to the artists as you shop and enjoy drinks and dinner. The event will last from 5 to 9 p.m.

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Tickets are $125. The Corbel is located at 5741 Commerce St., Saint Francisville.