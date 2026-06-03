Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Line dancing, improv troupe auditions and more events

Audition to join a comedy troupe Tuesday

Local improv comedy troupe Butterr is seeking new performers to join its cast.

Auditions are open on Tuesday, June 9, at 7 p.m., and will consist of improv exercises and games.

The audition will take place inside the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre at Manship Theatre, located at 100 Lafayette St.

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Line dance Wednesday

Line dance on the patio at Le Chien Brewing Company in Denham Springs this Wednesday, June 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Learn some new moves and dance to your favorite tunes.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Le Chien Brewing Company is located at 101 S. Hummel St., Denham Springs.

Wine and dine Thursday

Celebrate Stag’s Leap Cellar’s 50th anniversary with a wine pairing dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 11.

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This five-course meal includes a different wine paired with every course.

The dinner is at the Watermark Hotel, located at 120 Third St. Tickets are $209.

Attend a mixer for creatives Thursday

Full Moon Markets presents an Authors and Artists Mixer with free snacks, coffee for purchase and an open Q&A with social media strategist Maameefua Koomson.

All artists are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. to share and learn with each other.

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This free-to-attend event is at Studio C323, located at 58065 Main Street, Plaquemine.

Attend an art exhibition opening Thursday

This Thursday, the LSU Museum of Art hosts a free summer reception for its new exhibition, which recognizes outstanding Southern contemporary artists.

Works by artists who have received South Arts’ Southern Prize and State Fellowships for Visual Arts, including Louisiana’s own Edgar Cano, will be on display from June 4 to Sept. 6.

This event is free to attend. The LSU Museum of Art is located at 100 Lafayette St.