Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Karaoke, a free film screening and more

Attend a closing reception Tuesday

EYECON is an art exhibition that celebrates the people, moments and traditions that have shaped Louisiana’s LGBTQ+ community.

The exhibition is on display at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center’s Shell Gallery until Wednesday, July 3, and the closing reception will take place on Tuesday, July 2, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Shell Gallery is located at 233 St. Ferdinand St. RSVP here.

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Play mahjong and sip margs Tuesday

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine is hosting an open-play mahjong night on Tuesday, June 30.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for socializing and getting your first drinks, and open play begins at 6 p.m.

Tiles, racks and mats will be provided. Sign up for $25 to save your spot. Mestizo is at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway.

Attend a free film screening Wednesday

Capturing America: The Carol Highsmith Story is a documentary about “America’s Photographer” Carol Highsmith.

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Louisiana’s Old State Capitol will hold three screenings of the film on Wednesday, July 1. A Q&A session with Highsmith and the filmmaking crew will follow each viewing.

The event is free, but pre-registration is highly encouraged. The Old State Capitol is located at 100 North Blvd.

Sing Karaoke Thursday

The Shut Up and Sing Summer Karaoke Competition returns to Chelsea’s Live this Thursday, July 2.

Admission costs $10, and first-, second-, and third-place winners will receive a cash prize.

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Doors open at 7 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.