Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Riverdance, an exhibition opening and more events

Experience an Irish tradition Monday

Riverdance returns to the Raising Cane’s River Center for its 30th anniversary tour on Monday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m.

This time, a new generation of dancers takes on this one-of-a-kind Irish-inspired tradition.

Get your tickets here. The River Center is located at 275 S. River Rd.

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Discover nature Tuesday

LSU Hilltop Arboretum hosts conservationist and amphibian and reptile expert Brad “Bones” Glorioso to share his knowledge of some of the animals we cohabit with in south Louisiana.

The event, which is part of LSU’s Discover Nature Program, will take place on Tuesday, June 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The LSU Hilltop Arboretum is located at 11855 Highland Rd. Register here.

Attend an exhibit opening Tuesday

“We the People,” a large-scale, immersive media installation by Pulitzer Prize–winning photographer Steven G. Smith, will be on display at the Capitol Park Museum starting Tuesday.

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Attend the opening reception for free and see 200 photographs depicting life in the United States shown on two giant screens.

The reception will begin at 5 p.m., and registration is encouraged. The Capitol Park Museum is located at 660 N. Fourth St.

Immerse yourself in an artistic performance Thursday

Attend an immersive audio/visual experience at the historic House Chamber Room at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol on Thursday, June 25.

“The Honey Gold Experience” is a collaborative performance that uses original music, voice, sound and visuals to tell a story.

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Tickets for this event cost $44. The Old State Capitol is located at 100 North Blvd.