Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Silent book club, a floral design class and more

Attend a silent book club Wednesday

Cavalier House Books is hosting a free silent book club at 6:30 p.m. on June 17.

Enjoy snacks, drinks and an opportunity to chat about your book after silent reading time.

Cavalier House Books is located at 114 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs.

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Jam with George Bell Wednesday

The Batiste Legacy Sessions series welcomes trumpet and flugelhorn player, band leader and producer George Bell to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on Wednesday, June 17.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bell will perform with a house band, and then, the stage opens for a community jam session where musicians are invited to sit in and play alongside the band.

Tickets cost $10. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 St. Ferdinand St.

Meet a local chef Wednesday

Chef Celeste Gill will visit the Main Library at Goodwood on Wednesday, June 17, at 6 p.m. as part of the Special Collections Lecture Series.

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She will discuss her newly published book Chef Celeste’s Louisiana Kitchen: Simplifying Cajun & Creole Cuisine.

This event is free to attend. The Main Library is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Create a floral arrangement Thursday

Create a beautiful floral arrangement to take home and enjoy at Fun With Flowers, a floral design class hosted by Petite Blooms Flower Farm on Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m.

No experience is necessary, and all supplies are provided. Tickets cost $65.75.

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The class will be held at the Mustard Seed Creamery, located at 111 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs.