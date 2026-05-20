Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Trivia night, A Concert in the Cosmos and more events

Learn about the Louisiana crawfish industry Tuesday

This summer, LSU Hilltop Arboretum is offering a series of Discover Nature programs featuring local experts.

On Tuesday, May 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., listen to Louisiana author and journalist Sam Irwin discuss the crawfish industry.

Hilltop Arboretum is located at 11855 Highland Rd. Tickets are $15 for the general public. Register online.

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Test your knowledge at a Tuesday trivia night

Think you know all about the ’80s and ’90s? Then head to Cheba Hut for a themed trivia night packed with questions about the rad decades.

Feast on sandwiches while answering retro trivia questions. Cheba Hut hosts trivia nights every Tuesday.

This trivia night is free to attend. Find it on Facebook. Cheba Hut is at 411 Ben Hur Rd., Ste. A.

Start your summer break Thursday

The Main Library hosts an event to launch its summer programming on Thursday, May 28.

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From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library’s Summer Reading Kickoff event has fun activities and performances for families.

This free event is held at the Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information on Facebook.

Pay tribute to iconic musical divas Thursday and Friday

The Baton Rouge Symphony presents a musical tribute to Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner and more iconic divas at LASM’s Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.

“Divas: A Concert in the Cosmos” is a one-of-a-kind musical event featuring musicians, vocalists, and out-of-this-world visuals.

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The concerts begin at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29. Tickets begin at $40. LASM is located at 100 South River Rd.