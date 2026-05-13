Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Coffee Call’s anniversary celebration, live music and more events

Pay tribute to a jazz legend Wednesday

As part of the Batiste Legacy Sessions, presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, a former student and collaborator of Alvin Batiste returns to the stage to perform a tribute to the jazz legend.

Acclaimed vocalist Roderick Harper will perform this tribute.

The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 St Ferdinand St. Tickets Start at $12.

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Listen to a legacy gospel group Wednesday

American gospel group the Chuck Wagon Gang celebrates its 90th anniversary with a performance at the Old Governor’s Mansion.

Watch the performance led by Shaye Smith, granddaughter of original member Anna Carter, on Wednesday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m.

This event is free to attend at the Old Governor’s Mansion, located at 502 North Blvd.

Celebrate a local coffee spot’s anniversary Wednesday

Coffee Call is celebrating 50 years with a 50% discount on all dine-in items, live music, and a second line to celebrate the business’s founders.

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This event will be held at the Coffee Call on 3132 College Dr.

Check out their website to see the day’s lineup. And click here to read more about Coffee Call’s 50th anniversary in this story from 225’s February issue.

Get ready for Soul Food Fest Thursday

The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival pre-party is on Thursday, May 21, from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Touring acts from across the United States will perform. Admission includes a soul food buffet.

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The venue is located at 2733 North St. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.