Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Live music, a circus and more

Watch a baseball game Tuesday

LSU will play against Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday, April 7, in Alex Box Stadium.

Tickets are still on sale and begin at $10.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m., and Alex Box Stadium is located at 3617 Gourrier Ave.

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Attend a live jazz performance Tuesday

The LSU Jazz Ensemble and the LSU Jazz Lab Band join forces for a big band concert featuring legendary New Orleans trumpeter James Andrews.

The renowned trumpeter, who has performed jazz and R&B across the world, will share a stage with students on April 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The performance is in the Union Theatre on Tower Dr. on LSU’s campus. General admission tickets are $20.

Listen to soul music Wednesday

St. Paul & The Broken Bones is a soul band from Alabama known for blending genres like rock, soul and R&B. They have even shared a stage with The Rolling Stones, Lizzo and Black Pumas, and have performed at major festivals like Coachella.

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The band will perform at Chelsea’s Live on April 8, starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online, and Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Go to a country concert Thursday

Country artist Corey Kent is coming to The Texas Club on April 9. Kent is known for his breakout single “Wild As Her.”

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and Kent will perform after opener Cam Allen.

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You can buy tickets online now. The Texas Club is located at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Experience the circus Thursday

The Garden Bros Circus comes to Baton Rouge this week at the Memorial Stadium located at 1750 Foss St.

The circus will be here for four days, starting on Thursday, April 9. There are two show times that day.

Adult tickets start at $23.27, and one child ages 3 to 13 can enter for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Check out their schedule and get your tickets here.