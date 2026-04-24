Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Live music, a pet adoption event and more

Watch an LSU baseball game Tuesday

Watch the Tigers play against Southeastern on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The game will take place in Alex Box Stadium, located at 3617 Gourrier Ave.

Tickets begin at $10 and can be purchased online.

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Listen to jazz legends perform Wednesday

The Batiste Legacy Sessions brings the Masakowski Family with Brian Blade to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on Wednesday, April 29.

The renowned group will perform Louisiana-rooted jazz with Grammy Award-winning drummer Brian Blade, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $10 to $25. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Attend a Denim Day karaoke party Wednesday

LaFASA hosts a fundraising event featuring karaoke, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and drinks at Pura Vida Coffee Bar on Wednesday, April 29.

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All funds raised go to support LaFASA’s efforts to provide survivors of sexual assault with services, advocacy and resources at no charge.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Pura Vida Coffee Bar is located at 4005 Nicholson Dr. Tickets are available here.

Listen to a groundbreaking guitarist perform Thursday

Award-winning guitarist Luca Stricagnoli will perform at Manship Theatre on Thursday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m.

This show is part of Stricagnoli’s “High Voltage Tour” with his wife, acclaimed singer-songwriter Meg Pfeiffer.

Tickets begin at $35. Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.

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Adopt a shelter pet Thursday

Companion Animal Alliance will host an “Adopt a Shelter Pet” event on Thursday, April 30, from noon to 3 p.m. at its shelter.

All available pets will have their adoption fees waived during the event, and a lineup of local vendors will be present.

Companion Animal Alliance’s shelter is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave.