Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Music in the Gardens, Rock N Rowe and more events

Meet local artists this week

Baton Rouge Community College is celebrating creativity at Arts Fest XIV from March 30 to April 2 at BRCC’s Mid City campus.

The festival includes four days of artist talks, film screenings, poetry readings, music and dance performances, interactive experiences and more

All events are free, but some events require pre-registration. Click here to see the full schedule and more information.

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Listen to music in the garden Wednesday

Music in the Gardens kicks off spring with live music in the Orangerie Garden at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens on Wednesday, April 1st, at 5:30 p.m.

Along with performances from three musicians, there will be a line-up of food trucks and free space to set up a picnic.

Tickets are $20 and are available online and at the door. The Botanic Gardens are located at 4560 Essen Lane.

Celebrate National Poetry Month Wednesday

The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana celebrates National Poetry Month on April 1 with “Just Listen to Yourself: Louisiana’s Poet Laureate Presents Louisiana Poets” program, hosted by Louisiana Poet Laureate Gina Ferrara.

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Six noted poets from across the state will read their work at this free event on the first-floor Seminar Center of the State Library of Louisiana, starting at noon.

The State Library is located at 701 North 4th St. For more information, visit the State Library website.

Rock out at Perkins Rowe Thursday

Kick off April with the first Rock N Rowe of the month on April 2 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The outdoor concert will feature Na Na Sha. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to snag a spot in front of the stage in Town Square.

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Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. If it rains, the show will be moved to The Great Hall. Find more information about the lineup here.