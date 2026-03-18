Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: United States Air Force Band, a comedy show and more

Listen to the United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants Monday

The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C., are taking their tour to Louisiana.

On Monday, March 23, watch the performance at LSU’s Student Union Theatre from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are free, but required for attendance.

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Learn about digital safety Tuesday

Parental Awareness Night, a free community-wide event designed to educate families about the dangers of online grooming, exploitation and trafficking, will take place on March 24.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is the main speaker, leading a discussion alongside law enforcement leaders, digital safety experts and community advocates.

The panel will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Family Worship Center, located at 919 World Ministry Ave. Parents are encouraged to bring their children.

Watch a comedy show Thursday

The Queen Baton Rouge will host a comedy show inside 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails, the property’s signature restaurant, on March 26.

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The show is Couples Therapy, a relationship-themed comedy show that combines traditional stand-up with interactive audience participation.

Tickets begin at $25 and doors open at 7 p.m. The Queen is located at 1717 River Park Blvd.

Practice yoga at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum Thursday

Attend a free outdoor yoga session at the pavilion at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

This is a free yoga class guided by an instructor. No registration is required. Attendees must bring their own mats.

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The LSU Hilltop Arboretum is located at 11855 Highland Rd.