Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Cap City Beer Fest, Wine & Roses Rambler, Día de los Muertos and more

Mark your calendars for a vibrant Día de los Muertos Celebration at Pennington Biomedical on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 8:00 a.m. to noon.
Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of this colorful Mexican holiday at the Red Stick Farmers Market. Enjoy live music by Amir Gray, get your face painted, and savor a diverse array of free food samplings from dedicated vendors. This event offers a unique opportunity to honor and learn about the beauty of Dia de los Muertos right here in Baton Rouge.
Join Chelsea’s Live for an electrifying night of music and nostalgia at Daft Punk Night, this Friday, Nov. 3.
Step into a world of futuristic beats and iconic helmets as Chelsea’s pay tribute to the legendary electronic duo, Daft Punk. Get ready to dance the night away to their greatest hits and experience the magic of their music in a high-energy atmosphere.
Come together on Saturday, Nov. 4, to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Red Stick Farmers Market at the 5th and Main Street location in Baton Rouge from 8:00 am to noon.
Join in the festivities and enjoy the live music of the talented John Gray Jazz Trio. While you’re there, indulge in festive drinks from Cocha. This event is a special opportunity to reflect on the market’s enduring legacy and look forward its future.
Get ready for a brew-tiful time at the return of Cap City Beer Fest, presented by Companion Animal Alliance, this Sunday, Nov. 5.
This event promises a lively afternoon in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge, offering unlimited tastings of both local favorites and international beers. With 800+ attendees, attendees can enjoy beer tastings, receive a free commemorative beer glass, take a ride on the Pedal Pub, groove to local DJ tunes and savor delicious bites from local food trucks. Best of all, your participation supports Companion Animal Alliance.
Experience an enchanting evening at the Wine & Roses Rambler, presented by LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, this Sunday, Nov. 5.
Hosted by the Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, this event invites guests to take a leisurely stroll through the picturesque gardens while indulging in gourmet hors d’oeuvres from beloved local restaurants, paired with fine wines carefully chosen for each delectable bite. Immerse yourself in an aromatic wine tasting, listen to live classical music and participate in engaging activities such as a wine toss, educational areas, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are priced at $100 per person, covering all food and drinks for the evening.