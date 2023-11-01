Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Cap City Beer Fest, Wine & Roses Rambler, Día de los Muertos and more

Dance the night away on Friday

Join Chelsea’s Live for an electrifying night of music and nostalgia at Daft Punk Night, this Friday, Nov. 3.

Step into a world of futuristic beats and iconic helmets as Chelsea’s pay tribute to the legendary electronic duo, Daft Punk. Get ready to dance the night away to their greatest hits and experience the magic of their music in a high-energy atmosphere.

Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show begins at 9:30 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Ring in 27 years of fresh flavors on Saturday

Come together on Saturday, Nov. 4, to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Red Stick Farmers Market at the 5th and Main Street location in Baton Rouge from 8:00 am to noon.

Join in the festivities and enjoy the live music of the talented John Gray Jazz Trio. While you’re there, indulge in festive drinks from Cocha. This event is a special opportunity to reflect on the market’s enduring legacy and look forward its future.

The market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at 501 Main St. Find more information here.

Drink beer and save animals on Sunday

Get ready for a brew-tiful time at the return of Cap City Beer Fest, presented by Companion Animal Alliance, this Sunday, Nov. 5.

This event promises a lively afternoon in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge, offering unlimited tastings of both local favorites and international beers. With 800+ attendees, attendees can enjoy beer tastings, receive a free commemorative beer glass, take a ride on the Pedal Pub, groove to local DJ tunes and savor delicious bites from local food trucks. Best of all, your participation supports Companion Animal Alliance.

This event will take place at 2550 Gourrier Ave. from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person. Find more information here.

Stop to smell the roses on Sunday

Experience an enchanting evening at the Wine & Roses Rambler, presented by LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, this Sunday, Nov. 5.

Hosted by the Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, this event invites guests to take a leisurely stroll through the picturesque gardens while indulging in gourmet hors d’oeuvres from beloved local restaurants, paired with fine wines carefully chosen for each delectable bite. Immerse yourself in an aromatic wine tasting, listen to live classical music and participate in engaging activities such as a wine toss, educational areas, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are priced at $100 per person, covering all food and drinks for the evening.

The event runs from 2-4 p.m. LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is located at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.