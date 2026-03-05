Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: A cooking class, a book signing and more events

Cook the book Tuesday

Red Stick Spice Company and Red Stick Reads present the latest installment of their Cook the Book series, inspired by the book Remarkably Bright Creatures.

On March 10 from 6 to 8 p.m., discuss the book, watch a hands-on cooking demonstration and enjoy a meal featuring garlic shrimp with crostini, apple strudel and more.

Tickets are $135. Red Stick Spice Co. is located at 660 Jefferson Hwy.

- Advertisement -

Attend a book signing fundraiser Tuesday

Attend a book talk, signing and reception at An Evening with the Authors, benefiting Adult Literacy Advocates at the Main Library at Goodwood on March 10.

This event centers around the work of Susan Mustafa and Charles J. Ballay, authors of Blood Moon Over Bohemia, a historical novel set in the 1920s.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Tickets are $30, but student and senior discounts are available.

Party at Baton Rouge Community College’s fundraiser Thursday

BRCC’s annual Drip, Sip & Jam is at the Bonne Santé Wellness Center on campus on March 12.

- Advertisement -

Sip on cocktails and mocktails and listen to national recording artist Cupid perform while supporting student athletes.

The event is from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online now. The Bonne Sante Wellness Center is located at 201 Community College Dr.

Watch an award-winning film Thursday

Presented by Films at Manship, watch the Tribeca Film Festival’s Best Documentary of 2025 Natchez at 7 p.m. on March 12.

Natchez investigates the history of a small Mississippi town as its residents grapple with its past. After the film, attend a filmmaker Q&A session.

- Advertisement -

Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette Street, and tickets for this film are $12.50.